Cincinnati, OH
565 Delta Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

565 Delta Ave

565 Delta Avenue · (513) 342-4565 ext. 1
Location

565 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208
Columbia-Tusculum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 565 Delta Ave · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mt. Lookout 2 Bed/2 Bath Home - Please call or text (513) 393-4602 to schedule a showing or secure this incredible home instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings

This historic 100-year-old 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fully remodeled and updated home is perfect for the downtown professional. This is a great spot for entertaining and within walking distance to Mt. Lookout Square including great places like Jeff Ruby Precinct, and the Pearl. Also within a mile, you'll find some great Cincinnati parks like Alms Park Anderson Park. The Bedrooms include huge closet spaces not found in this area. The 2 Bathrooms include large Jacuzzi-Garden tubs with showers. The large eat-in kitchen is fully-equipped with a built-in dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Dining Room includes beautiful wood flooring and a built-in bar/wine rack. This home is completely controlled by an automated smart home system The thermostat, garage door, and all of the lightings are controlled right from your iOS or Android mobile phones. A Washer/Dryer is included in the basement. Modern ceiling fans throughout. Large front porch. Off-street driveway in the rear.

(RLNE5663148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Delta Ave have any available units?
565 Delta Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 Delta Ave have?
Some of 565 Delta Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Delta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
565 Delta Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Delta Ave pet-friendly?
No, 565 Delta Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 565 Delta Ave offer parking?
Yes, 565 Delta Ave does offer parking.
Does 565 Delta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Delta Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Delta Ave have a pool?
No, 565 Delta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 565 Delta Ave have accessible units?
No, 565 Delta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Delta Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Delta Ave has units with dishwashers.
