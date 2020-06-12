565 Delta Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Mt. Lookout 2 Bed/2 Bath Home - Please call or text (513) 393-4602 to schedule a showing or secure this incredible home instantly by applying at https://niproperties.appfolio.com/listings



This historic 100-year-old 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, fully remodeled and updated home is perfect for the downtown professional. This is a great spot for entertaining and within walking distance to Mt. Lookout Square including great places like Jeff Ruby Precinct, and the Pearl. Also within a mile, you'll find some great Cincinnati parks like Alms Park Anderson Park. The Bedrooms include huge closet spaces not found in this area. The 2 Bathrooms include large Jacuzzi-Garden tubs with showers. The large eat-in kitchen is fully-equipped with a built-in dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Dining Room includes beautiful wood flooring and a built-in bar/wine rack. This home is completely controlled by an automated smart home system The thermostat, garage door, and all of the lightings are controlled right from your iOS or Android mobile phones. A Washer/Dryer is included in the basement. Modern ceiling fans throughout. Large front porch. Off-street driveway in the rear.



