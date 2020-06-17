All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:11 AM

5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02

5468 Beechmont Ave · (513) 206-9873
Location

5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45230
Mount Washington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington.
Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.

Unit offers new kitchen, updated fixtures, balcony, dishwasher, walk in closets. This is an incredible value and location. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get a brand new renovated unit in one of Cincinnati's up and coming neighborhoods.

We are a pet friendly building that loves both dogs and cats!
Located on Beechmont Ave in Mt. Washington. Near Skytop Pavilion and Lunken Airport. Walking distance to bike trail and running trail. Near many recreational activities.

Located approximately 12 minutes from downtown. Unit is on a bus line and offers direct access to the majority of Cincinnati's key job centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have any available units?
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have?
Some of 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 currently offering any rent specials?
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 is pet friendly.
Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 offer parking?
No, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 does not offer parking.
Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have a pool?
No, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 does not have a pool.
Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have accessible units?
No, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02 has units with dishwashers.
