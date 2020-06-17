5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington.

Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.



Unit offers new kitchen, updated fixtures, balcony, dishwasher, walk in closets. This is an incredible value and location. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get a brand new renovated unit in one of Cincinnati's up and coming neighborhoods.



We are a pet friendly building that loves both dogs and cats!

Located on Beechmont Ave in Mt. Washington. Near Skytop Pavilion and Lunken Airport. Walking distance to bike trail and running trail. Near many recreational activities.



Located approximately 12 minutes from downtown. Unit is on a bus line and offers direct access to the majority of Cincinnati's key job centers.