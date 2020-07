4th & Plum Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal smoke-free community

Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. Once the Gas-Light & Coke and the Gibson Art Buildings, Fourth and Plum now offers pet-friendly studio, one-bedroom loft, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Our central business district location puts you within walking distance of The Banks, Great American Ballpark, Fountain Square and so much more. Fourth and Plum features a rooftop pool deck, two-floor fitness center, dog park and pet spa, and incredible city views. You'll live within minutes of all of Cincinnati's major employers such as Procter and Gamble, Western & Southern, Kroger, and Fifth Third Bank, with access to I-75 and I-71, just one block away. Call and schedule a tour today!