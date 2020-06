Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is the second floor of a 2 story home. The unit has been updated - bathroom, carpet, kitchen (need new pics!). Lots of closets and storage. Large deck and backyard. Animal-friendly. Nearby all the local favorites (Dewey's, MadTree, Oakley Pub, etc) Includes heat, water, in-building free laundry, easy on-street parking.



NOTE: If you would like to schedule a visit please email or text.