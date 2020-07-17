All apartments in Cincinnati
3811 Cass Avenue,

3811 Cass Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223
South Cumminsville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3811 Cass Avenue, · Avail. Jul 31

$1,145

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/31/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful has been completely updated with new windows, new flooring, new siding, a new roof, freshly painted, central air, updated bathrooms, updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, disposal, range hood, spacious bedrooms, separate dining, w/d hookup, full basement, and has an updated electrical and plumbing system. This beauty could be your new home!! Visit our website www.bbrents.com to apply!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Cass Avenue, have any available units?
3811 Cass Avenue, has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Cass Avenue, have?
Some of 3811 Cass Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Cass Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Cass Avenue, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Cass Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Cass Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Cass Avenue, offer parking?
No, 3811 Cass Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 3811 Cass Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Cass Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Cass Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3811 Cass Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Cass Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3811 Cass Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Cass Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Cass Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
