Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/31/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful has been completely updated with new windows, new flooring, new siding, a new roof, freshly painted, central air, updated bathrooms, updated eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, disposal, range hood, spacious bedrooms, separate dining, w/d hookup, full basement, and has an updated electrical and plumbing system. This beauty could be your new home!! Visit our website www.bbrents.com to apply!

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5869698)