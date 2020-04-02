All apartments in Cincinnati
3536 Idlewild Avenue,
3536 Idlewild Avenue,

3536 Idlewild Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

3536 Idlewild Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207
Evanston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3536 Idlewild Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This unique home has been completely updated with new flooring, freshly painted, and has an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood and also has a separate dining area! There is also spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, a full basement and also on street parking. What are you waiting for?! Apply today at www.bbrents.com
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5771610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have any available units?
3536 Idlewild Avenue, has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have?
Some of 3536 Idlewild Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Idlewild Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Idlewild Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Idlewild Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, offer parking?
No, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Idlewild Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 Idlewild Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
