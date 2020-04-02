3536 Idlewild Avenue,

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3536 Idlewild Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This unique home has been completely updated with new flooring, freshly painted, and has an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood and also has a separate dining area! There is also spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, a full basement and also on street parking. What are you waiting for?! Apply today at www.bbrents.com

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5771610)