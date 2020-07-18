3150 Schubert Avenue 3

Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Charming, Spacious Apartment in Pleasant Ridge



Charming, spacious, newly renovated 2BR/1BA apartment in popular Pleasant Ridge less than two blocks from all the restaurants, bars, and shops in the business district. Large kitchen with newer cabinets, countertop, stainless steel sink, tile backsplash, laminate wood flooring, and newer appliances, including a refrigerator/freezer, gas range/oven, and a dishwasher. Off-street parking is available in an attached garage with automatic garage door openers, and there is plenty of on-street parking. Most dogs and cats are allowed for additional upfront and monthly fees, and coin laundry is available in the basement of this building and the adjacent apartment building. This apartment is privately managed by the property owners, and it will be available for rent on August 1, 2020. If you are looking for a newly remodeled apartment on a safe, quiet, attractive street in Pleasant Ridge, this is it!

