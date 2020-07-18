All apartments in Cincinnati
3150 Schubert Avenue 3

3150 Schubert Avenue · (804) 363-8857
Location

3150 Schubert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45213
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Charming, Spacious Apartment in Pleasant Ridge - Property Id: 308249

Charming, spacious, newly renovated 2BR/1BA apartment in popular Pleasant Ridge less than two blocks from all the restaurants, bars, and shops in the business district. Large kitchen with newer cabinets, countertop, stainless steel sink, tile backsplash, laminate wood flooring, and newer appliances, including a refrigerator/freezer, gas range/oven, and a dishwasher. Off-street parking is available in an attached garage with automatic garage door openers, and there is plenty of on-street parking. Most dogs and cats are allowed for additional upfront and monthly fees, and coin laundry is available in the basement of this building and the adjacent apartment building. This apartment is privately managed by the property owners, and it will be available for rent on August 1, 2020. If you are looking for a newly remodeled apartment on a safe, quiet, attractive street in Pleasant Ridge, this is it!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3150-schubert-avenue-cincinnati-oh-unit-3/308249
Property Id 308249

(RLNE5941752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have any available units?
3150 Schubert Avenue 3 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have?
Some of 3150 Schubert Avenue 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3150 Schubert Avenue 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 offers parking.
Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have a pool?
No, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have accessible units?
No, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 Schubert Avenue 3 has units with dishwashers.
