Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2812 Price ave 1 & 17

2812 Price Avenue · (513) 386-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45204
East Price Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 & 17 · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050

Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric. Within walking distance to delicious restaurants, and near by convenient store! Located on bus line.
*Section 8/ Vouchers accepted
*Pay First Months rent and Security deposit and receive 2nd month Free!!!
If interested please call 513-386-4555 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263050
Property Id 263050

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have any available units?
2812 Price ave 1 & 17 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have?
Some of 2812 Price ave 1 & 17's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Price ave 1 & 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 does offer parking.
Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have a pool?
No, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have accessible units?
No, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Price ave 1 & 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
