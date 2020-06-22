2812 Price ave 1 & 17

Amenities
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050
Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric. Within walking distance to delicious restaurants, and near by convenient store! Located on bus line.
*Section 8/ Vouchers accepted
*Pay First Months rent and Security deposit and receive 2nd month Free!!!
If interested please call 513-386-4555 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263050
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5846422)