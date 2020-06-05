Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo sits right at the river, just 5 minutes from downtown! With a huge open floor plan, tons of storage, two story deck, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a two car garage, this single family has it all!!



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautiful space! Contact us today via phone at 513-445-3634 Ext.1 or for fastest repose email us at leasing.db@gmail.com!



***We require 24hr lead time, unit is currently occupied. Due to Covid-19 all prospect must wear fast covering during showings, this is mandatory.***



We look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE4625272)