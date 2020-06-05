All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2334 Riverside Drive

2334 Riverside Drive · (513) 445-3634 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2334 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202
East Walnut HIlls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2334 Riverside Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2334 Riverside Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS 3 bed 2.5 bath Condo on Riverside Road Only $2300/mo!! - This incredible 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo sits right at the river, just 5 minutes from downtown! With a huge open floor plan, tons of storage, two story deck, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a two car garage, this single family has it all!!

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautiful space! Contact us today via phone at 513-445-3634 Ext.1 or for fastest repose email us at leasing.db@gmail.com!

***We require 24hr lead time, unit is currently occupied. Due to Covid-19 all prospect must wear fast covering during showings, this is mandatory.***

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE4625272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Riverside Drive have any available units?
2334 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 2334 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2334 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 2334 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 2334 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2334 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
