Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2004 Hewitt Avenue,

2004 Hewitt Avenue · (513) 737-2640
Location

2004 Hewitt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207
Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 Hewitt Avenue, · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This gorgeous home has been completely updated with new flooring, an updated kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, updated bathroom, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has separate dining, w/d hookup, utility tub, and a full basement. This could be your new home! Visit bbrents.com to apply!
**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**

(RLNE5550106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have any available units?
2004 Hewitt Avenue, has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have?
Some of 2004 Hewitt Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Hewitt Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Hewitt Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Hewitt Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, offer parking?
No, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have a pool?
No, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Hewitt Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Hewitt Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
