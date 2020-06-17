2004 Hewitt Avenue,

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2004 Hewitt Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This gorgeous home has been completely updated with new flooring, an updated kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, updated bathroom, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. This home also has separate dining, w/d hookup, utility tub, and a full basement. This could be your new home! Visit bbrents.com to apply!

**Appliances are not included but can be supplied at an additional cost**



(RLNE5550106)