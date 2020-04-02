All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 830 Jenkins Blvd South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
830 Jenkins Blvd South
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

830 Jenkins Blvd South

830 Jenkins Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

830 Jenkins Boulevard South, Akron, OH 44306
Firestone Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mid-Century modern 1 bed/1 bath apartment; raised ranch duplex in Firestone Park (east). $625/month tenant pays all utilities.

SUPER AMENITIES! (especially for a one bedroom) including:
Newly remodeled kitchen, new gas range and large microwave with vent hood, dishwasher, disposal, & refrigerator; wall air conditioner; large closets; vaulted ceilings; park views (spectacular fall foliage). basement washer/dryer hookups; basement garage with door opener and keypad entry.

Pet friendly with additional rent of $25-40/month and a non-refundable one-time pet fee of $150/pet.
Max: 2 pets.

Get pre-qualified by completing a FREE application at RENTESHCO.com; Showings will not be scheduled without a complete application. After showings, the apartment will be offered to pre-qualified applicants based on the date/time stamp of ***completed*** applications and contingent upon a successful background check.

Move-in funds required are one month's rent ($625), security deposit ($625), & water deposit ($100) Total: $1350. We can hold the apartment for up to 14 days with a non-refundable reservation fee that will be applied to 1st month's rent.

Net income (take home) $1800/month required. ($480 per week gross income)

This is a non-smoking unit.

Alternatives are available for less than perfect credit! Apply Now @ renteshco.com for 830 Jenkins Blvd. South, Apt. B. For additional information, to discuss special situations, or to schedule a showing after completing the application, call Jill @ 330-485-6184; or email questions to jill@renteshco.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have any available units?
830 Jenkins Blvd South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have?
Some of 830 Jenkins Blvd South's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Jenkins Blvd South currently offering any rent specials?
830 Jenkins Blvd South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Jenkins Blvd South pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Jenkins Blvd South is pet friendly.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South offer parking?
Yes, 830 Jenkins Blvd South does offer parking.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Jenkins Blvd South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have a pool?
No, 830 Jenkins Blvd South does not have a pool.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have accessible units?
No, 830 Jenkins Blvd South does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Jenkins Blvd South has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Jenkins Blvd South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 Jenkins Blvd South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster