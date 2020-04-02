Amenities

Mid-Century modern 1 bed/1 bath apartment; raised ranch duplex in Firestone Park (east). $625/month tenant pays all utilities.



SUPER AMENITIES! (especially for a one bedroom) including:

Newly remodeled kitchen, new gas range and large microwave with vent hood, dishwasher, disposal, & refrigerator; wall air conditioner; large closets; vaulted ceilings; park views (spectacular fall foliage). basement washer/dryer hookups; basement garage with door opener and keypad entry.



Pet friendly with additional rent of $25-40/month and a non-refundable one-time pet fee of $150/pet.

Max: 2 pets.



Get pre-qualified by completing a FREE application at RENTESHCO.com; Showings will not be scheduled without a complete application. After showings, the apartment will be offered to pre-qualified applicants based on the date/time stamp of ***completed*** applications and contingent upon a successful background check.



Move-in funds required are one month's rent ($625), security deposit ($625), & water deposit ($100) Total: $1350. We can hold the apartment for up to 14 days with a non-refundable reservation fee that will be applied to 1st month's rent.



Net income (take home) $1800/month required. ($480 per week gross income)



This is a non-smoking unit.



Alternatives are available for less than perfect credit! Apply Now @ renteshco.com for 830 Jenkins Blvd. South, Apt. B. For additional information, to discuss special situations, or to schedule a showing after completing the application, call Jill @ 330-485-6184; or email questions to jill@renteshco.com.