Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

540 Bacon Ave

540 Bacon Avenue · (330) 603-1875
Location

540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH 44320
West Akron

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $890 · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448

Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new. New carpet, appliances, freshly painted throughout, new windows, blinds, bathroom and kitchen remodeled. It has a large eating in the kitchen waiting for you and your family. Plenty of off street parking. A full basement with an area for a washer and dryer hook up. Master bedroom upstairs has new windows, hardwood floors, and an oversized walk in closet. No smoking or pets please. Must pass a background check, no evictions in the last 3 years, and a solid credit score is a must. $890 month plus utilities. Section 8 considered. Must sign a one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251448
Property Id 251448

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5674610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Bacon Ave have any available units?
540 Bacon Ave has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 540 Bacon Ave have?
Some of 540 Bacon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Bacon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
540 Bacon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Bacon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Bacon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 540 Bacon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 540 Bacon Ave does offer parking.
Does 540 Bacon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Bacon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Bacon Ave have a pool?
No, 540 Bacon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 540 Bacon Ave have accessible units?
No, 540 Bacon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Bacon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Bacon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Bacon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Bacon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
