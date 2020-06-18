540 Bacon Ave

Amenities
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new. New carpet, appliances, freshly painted throughout, new windows, blinds, bathroom and kitchen remodeled. It has a large eating in the kitchen waiting for you and your family. Plenty of off street parking. A full basement with an area for a washer and dryer hook up. Master bedroom upstairs has new windows, hardwood floors, and an oversized walk in closet. No smoking or pets please. Must pass a background check, no evictions in the last 3 years, and a solid credit score is a must. $890 month plus utilities. Section 8 considered. Must sign a one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251448
Property Id 251448
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5674610)