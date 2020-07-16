539 Thelma Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Two bedroom, POSSIBILLY THREE! Possible third room is on the main floor. This colonial offers water views from the enclosed front porch, living area painted in updated neutral colors, an eat in kitchen which has been recently painted but still offers some old school character with farm sink and old style cabinetry, dinette area at the end of kitchen overlooking backyard. There is a room off the kitchen that could be used for a third bedroom, office, tv room, or formal dining room. This room has a bay window. The two bedrooms are located on the second floor. Nice size full bathroom. No carpet anywhere in the house. House as air conditioning, and a three car carport located at the end of the paved shared driveway. Resident will be responsible for all utilities and maintaining the lawn. All applications are online with a $35 application fee per adult.