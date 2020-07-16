All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 539 Thelma Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
539 Thelma Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:54 AM

539 Thelma Ave

539 Thelma Avenue · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

539 Thelma Avenue, Akron, OH 44314
Summit Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Two bedroom, POSSIBILLY THREE! Possible third room is on the main floor. This colonial offers water views from the enclosed front porch, living area painted in updated neutral colors, an eat in kitchen which has been recently painted but still offers some old school character with farm sink and old style cabinetry, dinette area at the end of kitchen overlooking backyard. There is a room off the kitchen that could be used for a third bedroom, office, tv room, or formal dining room. This room has a bay window. The two bedrooms are located on the second floor. Nice size full bathroom. No carpet anywhere in the house. House as air conditioning, and a three car carport located at the end of the paved shared driveway. Resident will be responsible for all utilities and maintaining the lawn. All applications are online with a $35 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Thelma Ave have any available units?
539 Thelma Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 Thelma Ave have?
Some of 539 Thelma Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Thelma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
539 Thelma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Thelma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 539 Thelma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 539 Thelma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 539 Thelma Ave offers parking.
Does 539 Thelma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Thelma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Thelma Ave have a pool?
No, 539 Thelma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 539 Thelma Ave have accessible units?
No, 539 Thelma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Thelma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Thelma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Thelma Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 Thelma Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 539 Thelma Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balconies
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OH
Stow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity