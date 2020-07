Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Apartments are move-in ready, located just steps from The University of Akron campus (across the street from Manny's Pub). The building is filled mostly with student renters (with 8/1 - 7/31 leases). All utilities but electric are included in monthly rent.



Rental price is based on the entire apartment (not individual bedrooms). Restricted weight limits for pets. Tenants may use online and onsite options to pay rent. Online service request and onsite maintenance presence.