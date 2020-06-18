All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 370 Danville Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
370 Danville Ct
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

370 Danville Ct

370 Danville Court · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
University Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

370 Danville Court, Akron, OH 44311
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 370 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. Available for rent immediately. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room. There is a smaller 4th bedroom that could be rented if you have a group of 4 and owner would do less rent per room. Have a group of 2? Ask us about our discounted rent for 2 students. Owner pays all utilities with a utility cap any overage would be paid by students. Looking for the campus shuttle? The free Roo Express and METRO Dash shuttles stop at the end of Danville Ct. Do not worry about driving to the university day in and day out to find parking when you have access to the shuttle. This property is also less than 15 minutes walking to campus and less than 5 minutes if you prefer to bike to campus. Need more? All the major components of this property are newer for your peace of mind like the appliances, furnace, water heater, electrical, etc. Worried about poor property management or a landlord experience? This property is agent owned which gives you access to quicker turnaround times when it comes to maintenance requests plus a 24/7 support line. On top of all of that our properties are more affordable than on campus rentals and most off campus housing too! Higher education calls for higher quality living... Contact us today if you need more info, would like to setup a showing, and or are ready to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Danville Ct have any available units?
370 Danville Ct has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 370 Danville Ct currently offering any rent specials?
370 Danville Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Danville Ct pet-friendly?
No, 370 Danville Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 370 Danville Ct offer parking?
Yes, 370 Danville Ct does offer parking.
Does 370 Danville Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Danville Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Danville Ct have a pool?
No, 370 Danville Ct does not have a pool.
Does 370 Danville Ct have accessible units?
No, 370 Danville Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Danville Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Danville Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Danville Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Danville Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 370 Danville Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balcony
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OH
Lorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity