Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This spacious four bedroom single family home has two bathrooms. This home has hardwood floors throughout the first floor with carpeting on the second floor. An open and inviting living room leads to a classic dinning room perfect for entertaining!. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, and a fenced back yard with a large front porch are some other amenities included. Not metro approved, application required. This home won't last long so hurry to schedule your showing today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.