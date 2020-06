Amenities

patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area. Situated in quiet area, this home will not last long so if you are interested let's make your move now!!