Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and Clean!! Super Cute 3 bedroom home features stove and fridge. Large rooms. Garage.

Sunporch to be enjoyed this Summer Season.



This house will not last!!!



35.00 Application Fee

200.00 Refundable Water Deposit



Call Keary at 330-451-6584



www.remcommercial.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.