Home For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan -- NOT FOR RENT - 1874 Adelaide Blvd, Akron, OH 44305 2 beds 1 bath 748 sqft



Buy a classic American Craftsman house with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.



The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $3000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.



The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $600 a month. You will be the deeded owner.



Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.

404 936 5777



(RLNE2570185)