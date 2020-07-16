All apartments in Akron
Find more places like 1874 Adelaide Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
1874 Adelaide Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1874 Adelaide Blvd

1874 Adelaide Boulevard · (512) 494-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1874 Adelaide Boulevard, Akron, OH 44305
Goodyear Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1874 Adelaide Blvd · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home For Sale w/ Direct No Credit Check Loan -- NOT FOR RENT - 1874 Adelaide Blvd, Akron, OH 44305 2 beds 1 bath 748 sqft

Buy a classic American Craftsman house with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan.

The house needs some work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home. Down payment $3000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $600 a month. You will be the deeded owner.

Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.
404 936 5777

(RLNE2570185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have any available units?
1874 Adelaide Blvd has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1874 Adelaide Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Adelaide Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Adelaide Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd offer parking?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have a pool?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1874 Adelaide Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1874 Adelaide Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1874 Adelaide Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms
Akron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with Balconies
Akron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHParma, OHShaker Heights, OHLakewood, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLorain, OH
Stow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHBrunswick, OHElyria, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OH
Kent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHParma Heights, OHNorth Ridgeville, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman Valley
University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity