1817 New York St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND BE SURE YOU MEET ALL

QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING***



***THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL***



Welcome to 1817 New York! A cute little house on the hill! A great view of city fireworks in the summer and Summit Lake in the winter! It has a huge deck off of the dine-in kitchen and a covered patio underneath - accessed from the walkout rec room in the basement. With 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath, this bungalow is being offered for land contract. Very spacious and open floor plan with a fantastic kitchen, fireplace in living room, sliding glass doors to rear deck overlooking large tiered back yard. Lower level is partially finished with space for another bedroom, office or recreation and a half bath. Basement also provides space for storage. Two bedrooms on first floor and full attic for 3rd bedroom. Larger than it looks, call now for a private showing!



Seller-provided financing at $700/month with $3000 down. Buyer is responsible for homeowners insurance, property taxes, all utilities and future repairs. Income requirements include one adult will have at least $40,000 annual verifiable income, valid ID and pass a background check. Interest rate based upon credit report.



This home is being offered by Shawna Byer with HPM Property Management/Hayes Realty

HPM Property Management and Hayes Realty are Equal Opportunity Housing Providers



(RLNE5901795)