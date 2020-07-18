All apartments in Akron
Location

1817 New York Street, Akron, OH 44314
Kenmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1817 New York St · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND BE SURE YOU MEET ALL
QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING***

***THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL***

Welcome to 1817 New York! A cute little house on the hill! A great view of city fireworks in the summer and Summit Lake in the winter! It has a huge deck off of the dine-in kitchen and a covered patio underneath - accessed from the walkout rec room in the basement. With 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath, this bungalow is being offered for land contract. Very spacious and open floor plan with a fantastic kitchen, fireplace in living room, sliding glass doors to rear deck overlooking large tiered back yard. Lower level is partially finished with space for another bedroom, office or recreation and a half bath. Basement also provides space for storage. Two bedrooms on first floor and full attic for 3rd bedroom. Larger than it looks, call now for a private showing!

Seller-provided financing at $700/month with $3000 down. Buyer is responsible for homeowners insurance, property taxes, all utilities and future repairs. Income requirements include one adult will have at least $40,000 annual verifiable income, valid ID and pass a background check. Interest rate based upon credit report.

This home is being offered by Shawna Byer with HPM Property Management/Hayes Realty
HPM Property Management and Hayes Realty are Equal Opportunity Housing Providers

(RLNE5901795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 New York St have any available units?
1817 New York St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1817 New York St currently offering any rent specials?
1817 New York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 New York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 New York St is pet friendly.
Does 1817 New York St offer parking?
No, 1817 New York St does not offer parking.
Does 1817 New York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 New York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 New York St have a pool?
No, 1817 New York St does not have a pool.
Does 1817 New York St have accessible units?
No, 1817 New York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 New York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 New York St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 New York St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 New York St does not have units with air conditioning.
