17 Neal Court

Amenities
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace. ALL Fresh paint and clean! Beautiful apartment for rent with a spacious living room. Laundry hook ups in your unit!
-Resident responsible for Water, Gas, and Electric
- $10 Flat fee for trash and pest control
For more information or to schedule a showing:
13-neal-ct@rent.dynasty.com or by phone at (234) 231-9376.
Apply online today at www.rentsunbelt.com $35 application fee. Pets allowed 45 lbs or under and non aggressive breeds only with $250 pet fee.
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $550, Available 5/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.