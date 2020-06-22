All apartments in Akron
17 Neal Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:40 PM

17 Neal Court

17 Neal Ct · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1625607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH 44303
Highland Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace. ALL Fresh paint and clean! Beautiful apartment for rent with a spacious living room. Laundry hook ups in your unit!

-Resident responsible for Water, Gas, and Electric
- $10 Flat fee for trash and pest control

For more information or to schedule a showing:
13-neal-ct@rent.dynasty.com or by phone at (234) 231-9376.

Apply online today at www.rentsunbelt.com $35 application fee. Pets allowed 45 lbs or under and non aggressive breeds only with $250 pet fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $550, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Neal Court have any available units?
17 Neal Court has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Neal Court have?
Some of 17 Neal Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Neal Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Neal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Neal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Neal Court is pet friendly.
Does 17 Neal Court offer parking?
No, 17 Neal Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Neal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Neal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Neal Court have a pool?
No, 17 Neal Court does not have a pool.
Does 17 Neal Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Neal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Neal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Neal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Neal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Neal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
