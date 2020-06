Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

One room office space ready to be designed to fit the needs of the new business. Looking for an entrepreneur, small business owner, expansion of an existing business. Space has one large room ( previously and work shop of an HVAC company). Included two large display windows in front, and half bath on main floor, second exit in back, and large unfinished basement. Shared parking in front and back of building. Sign space available.