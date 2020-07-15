255 Apartments For Rent Near Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

AL
11 Units Available
Corona
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,634
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
789 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens make meal prep easy. Enjoy private parking and access to 24-hour laundry facilities. Get on 495 for an easy commute or take advantage of several nearby bus routes.

1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
37-46 72nd Street
37-46 72nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
ONE-OF-A-KIND 3 BEDROOM PENTHOUSE WITH HUGE 400 SQ FT PRIVATE SOUTH FACING TERRACE! Penthouse G is a Stunning, Brand New 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Boasting Bright & Sunny Triple Exposures!! NOW

1 Unit Available
Astoria
25-13 Crescent Street 6a
25-13 Crescent Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Unit 6a Available 07/15/20 WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT-ROOFTOP-ELEVATOR - Property Id: 116440 Washer/dryer in unit Close to the NW train Full size balcony-sunset (Western) exposure Hardwood Floors Stainless steel appliances Dishwasher Central heat

1 Unit Available
Astoria
26-14 28th Street
26-14 28th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Welcome home to a spacious modern two-bedroom easily convertible to three-bedrooms luxury apartment with two full bathrooms in the unique boutique building located in the heart of Astoria.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
23-57 31st Drive
23-57 31st Drive, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE About the Apartment: Step into this renovated one bedroom with pre-war details. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Renovated windowed kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
29-08 31st Avenue
29-08 31st Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
***NO BROKER FEE & 1.5 Months Free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $2,625*** About the Apartment: Two bedroom with pre-war details. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Tons of closet space.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
31-10 24th Ave 5
31-10 24th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,247
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevator. Laundry. Rooftop. Gym.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
19-19 24th Avenue
19-19 24th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
This is a Lease Break the apartment will be available for a lease starting date from July 15th for a new 12 month lease at $3375.00. The apartment will be rented unfurnished and in "As Is" condition.Spacious 2Br/2Bath (1419 sq ft.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
22-49 38th Street
22-49 38th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Outdoor Space! - Two Private terraces and a private backyard included! Parking also included for additional charge.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
27-16 18th Street
27-16 18th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- NO BROKER FEE - New luxury boutique building. - Duplex 1.5 bedroom apt. - Private rooftop terrace with bridge views. - King size one bedroom apt plus home office. - In-unit washer / dryer. - Big windows flood the apt with natural light.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
27-37 27th St
27-37 27th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
*Please inquire for video tour.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious Corner 2Br (1073 sq ft.) features 11ft. Ceilings, galley kitchen with dishwasher, full size stainless steel appliances, bright lofty living room with dinning area, king-size bedrooms, ample closets space and zoned HVAC units in each room.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
21-17 31st Avenue
21-17 31st Road, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,795
795 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with TOTAL OF APPROX 832 SQ FT, in a Brand New Building!Unit is dressed in style with Italian porcelain tile baths, in-unit Washer/Dryer, gourmet kitchen , and generously proportioned living spaces.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
30-45 12th street 1F
30-45 12th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 _RENOVATED 1-BED_ - Property Id: 251123 Gorgeous 2 years old renovations 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment 2nd floor in the back Modern beautiful kitchen Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors Generous closet

1 Unit Available
Astoria
32-42 33rd Street
32-42 33rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom in the heart of Astoria. Conveniently located by the N, W, E, M & R lines, the neighborhood is lively with tons of shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY
26-38 21st Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
852 sqft
Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
32-23 38th Street
32-23 38th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Enjoy modern finishes and thoughtful details throughout this full floor 3-bedroom unit with 2 full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
30-81 23rd Street 5
30-81 23rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
700 sqft
BRAND NEW-DOUBLE BALCONY-LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Property Id: 284574 GORGEOUS HIGH END BOUTIQUE BUILDING TWO BALCONIES WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT GRANITE COUNTER TOP FLOOR TO CEILING TILE AND MARBLE BATHROOM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING PRIME

1 Unit Available
Astoria
21-14 21st Avenue
21-14 21st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A large 1000 sq ft real two-bedroom apartment is available for the immediate move in. The apartment offers a spacious living room with an open dining room, hardwood floors, ample closet space, and king size two bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
22-14 29th Street
22-14 29th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
- Duplex apt located on 29th Street and Ditmars Blvd. - Two king size bedrooms and one full size bedroom. - Two full baths. - Large eat in kitchen with a dishwasher. - Laundry room. - Small room great for an office or walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
Long Island City
43-34 49th Street
43-34 49th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Large newly renovated 1 Bedroom Available now. Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment.

1 Unit Available
Corona
3725 98th St
37-25 98th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587 This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal! Not eligible for subsidies Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
28-23 42nd Street
28-23 42nd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Welcome home to this bright, airy, quiet and serene true 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Astoria.

1 Unit Available
Astoria
26-27 18th Street
26-27 18th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- No fee. - New boutique luxury building. - King size one bedroom apt. - Washer / dryer in unit. - Balcony. - Massive windows flood the apt with natural light. - Tile floors throughout apt.

