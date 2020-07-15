Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near CSU
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
9 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
4037 RIVER ROCK WAY
4037 River Rock Way, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Home built in 2006, 2,300 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1910 Rosemont Dr
1910 Rosemont Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
4313 Tumblestone Ct
4313 Tumblestone Court, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Great room with a fireplace. Dining area. Full eat-in kitchen with an electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. W/D connection. Outside shed. 2-car garage. Central H/A. Covered patio and partial fencing.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1640 Preston Drive
1640 Preston Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1764 sqft
Beautiful home in the historic lakebottom District! - Gorgeous well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Historic Lakebottom District. Home features hardwood floors, crown molding and a 1 car attached garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2025 42ND STREET
2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1059 sqft
2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA 31904 - 2BR/1BA home near our office. Large living room area, separate dining room. Minor repairs and cleaning in process but available for viewing. Has central gas heat, central air, carpet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4211 Olympic Ln
4211 Olympic Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2115 sqft
Corner lot with side entry garage in Shenandoah Forest. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths. Fenced back yard with patio and built-in gas grill. Nice storage building.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4312 Old Macon Rd Apt 25
4312 Old Macon Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
1004 sqft
EASY LIVING and Terrific 2 BR 1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3992 Castlewood Parkway
3992 Castlewood Parkway, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2165 sqft
3992 Castlewood Parkway - This Beautiful all brick home is available for sale in Castlewood Subdivision, Centrally located, close to amenities, shopping and interstate.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3310 College Ave
3310 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Den, Dining Area, Kitchen W/Stove(Gas), Dishwasher, Disposal, Central H/A(Gas), Washer & Dryer, Patio, Rear Fence
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2834 Mimosa Street
2834 Mimosa Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1257 sqft
Cute 3/1.5 Close to Everything - DescriptionPrecious all brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home close to everything! Hardwood floors throughout. Third bedroom is a “”walk through” bedroom that might function better as an office or nursery.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2712 Tip Top Dr
2712 Tip Top Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
1010 sqft
living room, full kitchen, washer/dryer connections, hardwood floors, carport, patio, rear fencing, NO PETS
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2942 Gardenia St.
2942 Gardenia Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1120 sqft
2942 Gardenia St. Available 04/10/20 Midtown--Close to Shopping! - Midtown across from Library/Aquatic Center---Nice home just off Macon Rd near Public Library, Shopping and Restaurants. Central heat and air and refinished floors.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2033 Cherokee Dr.
2033 Cherokee Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3200 sqft
Beautiful Midtown Home for Rent! - Beautiful home in Midtown available to rent! 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3111 15th Avenue - Unit 2
3111 15th Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
765 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home- Upper Unit. Hardwood Floors, New Windows, Central AC system, and Appliances. Inviting Balcony to Enjoy all Year Round As Well As Large Fenced In Back Yard.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
2673 Fernwood Ave
2673 Fernwood Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1332 sqft
fenced in backyard, carport, washer and dryer hook ups, central heating and air.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3836 Mulberry Dr
3836 Mulberry Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2077 sqft
TONS of space to make it your own!!!! Great large fenced yard. Large open kitchen with eat in area, lot's of counter space in the kitchen and all appliances stay! Kitchen open to large family room with fireplace to cozy up to.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2631 Reese Road
2631 Reese Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1122 sqft
Off of Macon Road! - Located close to Macon Road, this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and over 1100 square feet! Give us a call today to check it out. **18 month lease No Cats Allowed (RLNE4289862)
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3704 Calvin Dr
3704 Calvin Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1248 sqft
3BD 1BA. Kitchen with Electric Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Central H/A (Gas Heat) and Gas Water Heater. W/D connections. Gas service required.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3910 Valley Rd
3910 Valley Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$495
1418 sqft
3BD 1.5BA Gas Heat and water heater with window A/C.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4315 Armour Rd
4315 Armour Road, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1097 sqft
Living room/dining room combination.