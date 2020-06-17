114 Texas Ave.

Amenities
Newly renovated and spacious 2 bedroom apartment available in Bronxville, within a short walking distance to Fleetwood and Bronxville Metro North train stations. The apartment was recently completely gut renovated. Brand new Kitchen, quartz countertops, appliances, hardwood floors, and bathroom. Some perks include central air, washer/dryer in unit, ample closet space, lots of basement space for storage, and 1 parking space included. Income should be at least 3x the monthly rent, and good credit. Please call for a showing today!