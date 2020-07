Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom apartment in White Plains for $1800 a month. 5-10 minute walk to White Plains metro north station. Easy access to Downtown White Plains and Central Ave. Renovations in progress and will be done soon. Heat and hot water included in rent. Small pets will be considered. Tenants must be able to prove income of at least 3x monthly rent, as well as good credit. Please call for a showing today!