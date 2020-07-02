42 Barker Avenue.

Amenities

Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than 45 minutes to the city). This spacious & sunny studio was recently updated and features a brand new kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, large open living space, dining alcove, and oversized closet. Mid-rise elevator building features onsite laundry. No parking available but conveniently located close to municipal lots.