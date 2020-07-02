All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like
42 Barker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
42 Barker Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

42 Barker Avenue

42 Barker Avenue · (914) 804-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

42 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Here is everything you've been looking for to experience White Plains city living! Beautiful pre-war Tudor-style building is located in the heart of downtown and just blocks from shopping, great restaurants, and White Plains Metro North (less than 45 minutes to the city). This spacious & sunny studio was recently updated and features a brand new kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, large open living space, dining alcove, and oversized closet. Mid-rise elevator building features onsite laundry. No parking available but conveniently located close to municipal lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42 Barker Avenue have any available units?
42 Barker Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Barker Avenue have?
Some of 42 Barker Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Barker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
42 Barker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Barker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 42 Barker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 42 Barker Avenue offer parking?
No, 42 Barker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 42 Barker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Barker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Barker Avenue have a pool?
No, 42 Barker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 42 Barker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 42 Barker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Barker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Barker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Barker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Barker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 BedroomsWhite Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with ParkingWhite Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJHarrison, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYTenafly, NJElmsford, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy