in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool elevator concierge

Phenomenal rental location and it doesn't get better then this, furnished or unfurnished. Large bright one bedroom with washer/dryer in the unit. Concierge 24/7 and has a state of the art health club with pool & spa. Backyard with BBQ grills, picnic tables & gazebo. Community/playroom. One parking space and additional parking $75 per month. Two blocks to MTA and express to GCS 32 mins and short walk to shops, restaurants, theater and downtown White Plains.