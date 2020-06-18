25 Macy Avenue

Amenities

Stately Ackerman Colonial sitting on lush .48 acre on a beautiful street along other stately homes in sought-after Gedney Farms Estates, filled with natural light. This home features stunning drop living room with wood fireplace, Open-Grand-Family room with classic built-ins, views of the park-like back yard, renovated Kitchen with high efficiency Wolf induction stove, Bosch double-oven and dishwasher. Breakfast area to expansive Mahogany deck with access to the patio. Dream sitting-room off master bedroom with multiple fitted closets. Master bedroom features, 9' high ceilings, wall of windows with a view of the grounds and exquisite mill-work. Extra-large walk-out basement. Entertain at large in this elegant classic home. Solar Panels generating 4.5MWh/yr (owned 20c/kWh-$900 savings). New Roof, Marvin windows, house painted and masonry repointed in 2018. Busing available to schools, including German Int School. Location and beauty in a home that has it all!. Video tour available upon request. Home can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. Master shower will be retailed, new basement carpet, deck is being freshly re-stained and outdoor furniture, freshly painted garage and basement in light gray.