White Plains, NY
25 Macy Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

25 Macy Avenue

25 Macy Avenue · (914) 997-0097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Macy Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 5548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stately Ackerman Colonial sitting on lush .48 acre on a beautiful street along other stately homes in sought-after Gedney Farms Estates, filled with natural light. This home features stunning drop living room with wood fireplace, Open-Grand-Family room with classic built-ins, views of the park-like back yard, renovated Kitchen with high efficiency Wolf induction stove, Bosch double-oven and dishwasher. Breakfast area to expansive Mahogany deck with access to the patio. Dream sitting-room off master bedroom with multiple fitted closets. Master bedroom features, 9' high ceilings, wall of windows with a view of the grounds and exquisite mill-work. Extra-large walk-out basement. Entertain at large in this elegant classic home. Solar Panels generating 4.5MWh/yr (owned 20c/kWh-$900 savings). New Roof, Marvin windows, house painted and masonry repointed in 2018. Busing available to schools, including German Int School. Location and beauty in a home that has it all!. Video tour available upon request. Home can be rented partially furnished or unfurnished. Master shower will be retailed, new basement carpet, deck is being freshly re-stained and outdoor furniture, freshly painted garage and basement in light gray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Macy Avenue have any available units?
25 Macy Avenue has a unit available for $8,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Macy Avenue have?
Some of 25 Macy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Macy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Macy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Macy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Macy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 25 Macy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Macy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25 Macy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Macy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Macy Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Macy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Macy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Macy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Macy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Macy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Macy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Macy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
