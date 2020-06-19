25 City Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court valet service

Luxury Living in The Lofts at City Center. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence. From the Master Suite with two Marble walk-in showers to the gourmet kitchen featuring a Sub Zero Refrigerator, Fisher & Paykel Double Dishwasher Draws and Viking Range. The spacious and inviting entry foyer is beautiful. Stunning custom built in s and fitted California closets throughout. The second and third bedrooms share a full hall bath. Beautiful gleaming Brazilian Cherry floors throughout. Upgraded lighting and custom window treatments. As a tenant in the Lofts, you are entitled to enjoy full access to the amenities of Trump Tower. Featuring the nicest common space in Westchester County, which include a resident s lounge, state of the art Health Club (including an exercise room, private treatment room, steam room and indoor pool with hot tub) children s playroom and business center. The recreation deck features a large pool, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, 10 picnic tables with barbecue grills, entertainment bar, playground and putting green. 24/7 concierge, security, and garage valet parking. Every home is equipped with a fully integrated state-of-the-art communications network set-up. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Less than 40 minutes by train to Grand Central and only minutes to the Westchester County Airport. No Pet's or Smoking.