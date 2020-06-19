All apartments in White Plains
25 City Place

25 City Place · No Longer Available
Location

25 City Place, White Plains, NY 10601

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Luxury Living in The Lofts at City Center. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this well-appointed, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence. From the Master Suite with two Marble walk-in showers to the gourmet kitchen featuring a Sub Zero Refrigerator, Fisher & Paykel Double Dishwasher Draws and Viking Range. The spacious and inviting entry foyer is beautiful. Stunning custom built in s and fitted California closets throughout. The second and third bedrooms share a full hall bath. Beautiful gleaming Brazilian Cherry floors throughout. Upgraded lighting and custom window treatments. As a tenant in the Lofts, you are entitled to enjoy full access to the amenities of Trump Tower. Featuring the nicest common space in Westchester County, which include a resident s lounge, state of the art Health Club (including an exercise room, private treatment room, steam room and indoor pool with hot tub) children s playroom and business center. The recreation deck features a large pool, 2 tennis courts, basketball court, 10 picnic tables with barbecue grills, entertainment bar, playground and putting green. 24/7 concierge, security, and garage valet parking. Every home is equipped with a fully integrated state-of-the-art communications network set-up. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Less than 40 minutes by train to Grand Central and only minutes to the Westchester County Airport. No Pet's or Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 City Place have any available units?
25 City Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Plains, NY.
What amenities does 25 City Place have?
Some of 25 City Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 City Place currently offering any rent specials?
25 City Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 City Place pet-friendly?
No, 25 City Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 25 City Place offer parking?
Yes, 25 City Place does offer parking.
Does 25 City Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 City Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 City Place have a pool?
Yes, 25 City Place has a pool.
Does 25 City Place have accessible units?
No, 25 City Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25 City Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 City Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 City Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 City Place does not have units with air conditioning.
