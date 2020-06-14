All apartments in White Plains
14 Nosband Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM

14 Nosband Avenue

14 Nosband Avenue · (914) 220-2353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
sauna
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North, condo building NO BOARD APPROVAL needed, elevator, parking INCLUDED in rent spot number 17 outside, SO IS heat and hot water, unit has been remodeled in many ways and is immaculate, good closet space, large windows, open floor plan, breakfast nook, dining area, living room, hall bath, bedroom with walk in closet, don't miss the roof top CLUB area, outside sitting great views, laundry room, fitness room, sauna, entertainment room, pool table. Landlord will take one cat or one dog under 25 pounds!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Nosband Avenue have any available units?
14 Nosband Avenue has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Nosband Avenue have?
Some of 14 Nosband Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Nosband Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14 Nosband Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Nosband Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Nosband Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14 Nosband Avenue does offer parking.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Nosband Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue have a pool?
No, 14 Nosband Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14 Nosband Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Nosband Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Nosband Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Nosband Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
