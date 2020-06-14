14 Nosband Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool table sauna

Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North, condo building NO BOARD APPROVAL needed, elevator, parking INCLUDED in rent spot number 17 outside, SO IS heat and hot water, unit has been remodeled in many ways and is immaculate, good closet space, large windows, open floor plan, breakfast nook, dining area, living room, hall bath, bedroom with walk in closet, don't miss the roof top CLUB area, outside sitting great views, laundry room, fitness room, sauna, entertainment room, pool table. Landlord will take one cat or one dog under 25 pounds!!