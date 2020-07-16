10 Nosband Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come see this beautiful first floor two bedroom apartment in the wonderful maintained Bristal Building. This fully renovated move in ready unit has a nice size living-room perfect for entertaining. New Hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen is filled with luxury including cherry wood cabinet, granite countertops and composite sink. In the bathroom there is a new vanity bowl and faucet with sliding glass shower doors. Public Garage parking located around the corner!! Walk to all that White Plains has to offer.... shops, theaters, music, restaurants, train station, and more! You can take the express Metro North and get to NYC in less than 35 minutes!!! What else can you ask????