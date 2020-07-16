All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 10 Nosband Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
10 Nosband Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

10 Nosband Avenue

10 Nosband Avenue · (914) 261-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Come see this beautiful first floor two bedroom apartment in the wonderful maintained Bristal Building. This fully renovated move in ready unit has a nice size living-room perfect for entertaining. New Hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen is filled with luxury including cherry wood cabinet, granite countertops and composite sink. In the bathroom there is a new vanity bowl and faucet with sliding glass shower doors. Public Garage parking located around the corner!! Walk to all that White Plains has to offer.... shops, theaters, music, restaurants, train station, and more! You can take the express Metro North and get to NYC in less than 35 minutes!!! What else can you ask????

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Nosband Avenue have any available units?
10 Nosband Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Nosband Avenue have?
Some of 10 Nosband Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Nosband Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Nosband Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Nosband Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 Nosband Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 Nosband Avenue offers parking.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Nosband Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Nosband Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Nosband Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Nosband Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Nosband Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Nosband Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10 Nosband Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJ
Edgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJHarrison, NY
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYTenafly, NJElmsford, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity