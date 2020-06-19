All apartments in White Plains
Find more places like 10 Cottage Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Plains, NY
/
10 Cottage Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

10 Cottage Place

10 Cottage Place · (914) 403-0179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Plains
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY 10601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10G · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
hot tub
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier. Prepare gourmet meals in the gorgeous galley kitchen w/marble counter tops, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances - all less than 3 yrs old! The sunny & spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet & hardwood floors. Luxuriate in the recently renovated spa-like bath w/glass enclosed shower, granite counter tops & stunning tile work. Even the utilities are updated: both heating units were replaced last year. Parking is a breeze w/2 deeded underground parking spots. There is a doorman on duty between 7am & 11pm & a gym available to all residents. Minutes away from all the best of downtown White Plains including Main Street, the Westchester Mall, & the White Plains Train station (only 40 min to Grand Central) - 10G is the definition of a turn key home, time to make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Cottage Place have any available units?
10 Cottage Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Cottage Place have?
Some of 10 Cottage Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Cottage Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Cottage Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Cottage Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Cottage Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Plains.
Does 10 Cottage Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Cottage Place does offer parking.
Does 10 Cottage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Cottage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Cottage Place have a pool?
No, 10 Cottage Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Cottage Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Cottage Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Cottage Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Cottage Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Cottage Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Cottage Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Cottage Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave
White Plains, NY 10601
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
The Churchill
345 Main St
White Plains, NY 10601
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St
White Plains, NY 10606
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave
White Plains, NY 10605
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave
White Plains, NY 10601

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NY
Ridgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYLeonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJHartsdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity