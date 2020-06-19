10 Cottage Place

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier. Prepare gourmet meals in the gorgeous galley kitchen w/marble counter tops, cherry cabinets & stainless steel appliances - all less than 3 yrs old! The sunny & spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet & hardwood floors. Luxuriate in the recently renovated spa-like bath w/glass enclosed shower, granite counter tops & stunning tile work. Even the utilities are updated: both heating units were replaced last year. Parking is a breeze w/2 deeded underground parking spots. There is a doorman on duty between 7am & 11pm & a gym available to all residents. Minutes away from all the best of downtown White Plains including Main Street, the Westchester Mall, & the White Plains Train station (only 40 min to Grand Central) - 10G is the definition of a turn key home, time to make it yours!