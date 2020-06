Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym pool hot tub

Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services. Close to fine restaurants, shops and entertainment, the Ritz offers a jitney to the train for an easy, quick commute to NYC. Additional amenities include pool, gym and spa!