Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

445 W Hartsdale Avenue

445 West Hartsdale Avenue · (914) 330-0602
Location

445 West Hartsdale Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10530

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Prime real estate in HARTSDALE, New York, 30 Minutes to Midtown Manhattan. 1.5 acres completed fence enclosures. 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 Jacuzzi, Skylight bathrooms ceilings 90%. all marble. 1 car garage, central air. 1 mile from the Hartsdale Metro North Station. 3 Miles from the Sprain Brook Highway to NYC. BBQ Patio. Meditation patio up in the center of the property hill. Boiler & mechanical room is outside the main home for health and safety reasons. Gas boiler. Laundry room. Indoor or out doors optional laundry room. European BOCCE COURT. Ambient lighting for special events. 15 minutes from mayor shopping centers. Near 3 major hospitals in Westchester County. Country style wooden beans ceilings on 1st floor. Pet friendly outdoors. 90% privacy. Completely remodeled. Safe for kids and pets. Fios internet. Town of Greenburg amenities: pool, tennis, golf, private parks, excellent PRIVATE SCHOOL walking DISTANCE. Renting for $3,800 per month (without maintenance & $4,000 including landscaping and snow removal). LANDLORD'S REQUIREMENTS: Income no less than $150,000 for tenants. Credit Score no less than 700 for each adult. MINIMUM LEASE TERM: 36 months and no more than 5 years. Property address: 445 West Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have any available units?
445 W Hartsdale Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have?
Some of 445 W Hartsdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 W Hartsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445 W Hartsdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 W Hartsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 W Hartsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 W Hartsdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
