445 W Hartsdale Avenue

Prime real estate in HARTSDALE, New York, 30 Minutes to Midtown Manhattan. 1.5 acres completed fence enclosures. 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 Jacuzzi, Skylight bathrooms ceilings 90%. all marble. 1 car garage, central air. 1 mile from the Hartsdale Metro North Station. 3 Miles from the Sprain Brook Highway to NYC. BBQ Patio. Meditation patio up in the center of the property hill. Boiler & mechanical room is outside the main home for health and safety reasons. Gas boiler. Laundry room. Indoor or out doors optional laundry room. European BOCCE COURT. Ambient lighting for special events. 15 minutes from mayor shopping centers. Near 3 major hospitals in Westchester County. Country style wooden beans ceilings on 1st floor. Pet friendly outdoors. 90% privacy. Completely remodeled. Safe for kids and pets. Fios internet. Town of Greenburg amenities: pool, tennis, golf, private parks, excellent PRIVATE SCHOOL walking DISTANCE. Renting for $3,800 per month (without maintenance & $4,000 including landscaping and snow removal). LANDLORD'S REQUIREMENTS: Income no less than $150,000 for tenants. Credit Score no less than 700 for each adult. MINIMUM LEASE TERM: 36 months and no more than 5 years. Property address: 445 West Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530.