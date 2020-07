Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Located in the award winning Irvington School District, you will find the best of Tarrytown living at Halstead Tarrytown. Nestled in the charming Hudson River community of Tarrytown, NY, Halstead Tarrytown offers easy access to the downtown waterfront district, Mario Cuomo Bridge and Metro North Hudson commuter rail line, so you can be anywhere you want to be in just moments. From beautiful lofts to spacious closets and gorgeous wooded views, Halstead Tarrytown features all the perks of suburbia just 14 miles north of New York City. Discover the perfect escape from the bustle and congestion of city living.