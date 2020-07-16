All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

414 Benedict Avenue

414 Benedict Avenue · (914) 879-1124
Location

414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10591

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
lobby
tennis court
Halston House! Condo Rental! No Board Approval! Sunny and Bright one bedroom Unit with lots of closets!! New Renovated Lobby and Hallways. Newly Renovated kitchen with New Appliances. Updated bathroom. Wall to Wall Carpet in both the living room and large bedroom. Bedroom has two closets; one walk in closet. Hard wood floors as seen in the pictures. The Halston House Complex offers a private complex with a Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Community Room, Playground, Elevators and Plenty of Parking for it's community. The complex is close to Public Transportation, Close to the Train, Close to Public Bus, Close to Major Highway, Close to Parks, Close to shops and Restaurants. You can't ask for more then that!! Don't miss this opportunity to Rent at the Halston House. Sorry no Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

