414 Benedict Avenue

Amenities

Halston House! Condo Rental! No Board Approval! Sunny and Bright one bedroom Unit with lots of closets!! New Renovated Lobby and Hallways. Newly Renovated kitchen with New Appliances. Updated bathroom. Wall to Wall Carpet in both the living room and large bedroom. Bedroom has two closets; one walk in closet. Hard wood floors as seen in the pictures. The Halston House Complex offers a private complex with a Pool, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Community Room, Playground, Elevators and Plenty of Parking for it's community. The complex is close to Public Transportation, Close to the Train, Close to Public Bus, Close to Major Highway, Close to Parks, Close to shops and Restaurants. You can't ask for more then that!! Don't miss this opportunity to Rent at the Halston House. Sorry no Pets.