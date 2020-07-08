All apartments in Tuckahoe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Quarry Place

Open Now until 7pm
64 Midland Pl · (914) 240-2113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Application Fees. Specials up to 1 month off select apartments. Call the leasing office for more details!
Location

64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit QP-1401 · Avail. Sep 15

$4,291

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit QP-1211 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit QP-1310 · Avail. now

$4,437

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quarry Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love. What's your #QuarryStory?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 pending credit approval (refundable) (Please note that an extra security deposit may be required upon review of your application)
Move-in Fees: $500/12 months (pro-rated based on lease term)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rent includes monthly intrusion alarm monitoring, cable and internet (Speeds up to 1Gig): $175
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Certain pets are permitted at the Premises only with our permission. Certain other pets are not allowed. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, insects, reptiles and livestock. Certain breeds of dogs are not permitted. Prohibited dogs include, but are not limited to, Pit Bulls, Tosa Inus, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Chow Chows, Shar Peis, Dalmatians and Doberman Pinschers (for the purposes of this section, if the genetic composition of any dog contains any percentage of the foregoing breeds, it is prohibited). Pets with a history of biting are not permitted on the Premises.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Street Metered Parking.
Storage Details: Large $100, Small $50, Bike Hanger $20

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Quarry Place have any available units?
Quarry Place has 8 units available starting at $4,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Quarry Place have?
Some of Quarry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quarry Place currently offering any rent specials?
Quarry Place is offering the following rent specials: Waived Application Fees. Specials up to 1 month off select apartments. Call the leasing office for more details!
Is Quarry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Quarry Place is pet friendly.
Does Quarry Place offer parking?
Yes, Quarry Place offers parking.
Does Quarry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quarry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quarry Place have a pool?
No, Quarry Place does not have a pool.
Does Quarry Place have accessible units?
Yes, Quarry Place has accessible units.
Does Quarry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quarry Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Quarry Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quarry Place has units with air conditioning.

