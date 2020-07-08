Quarry Place.

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000 pending credit approval (refundable) (Please note that an extra security deposit may be required upon review of your application)
Move-in Fees: $500/12 months (pro-rated based on lease term)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Rent includes monthly intrusion alarm monitoring, cable and internet (Speeds up to 1Gig): $175
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Certain pets are permitted at the Premises only with our permission. Certain other pets are not allowed. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to: monkeys, ferrets, snakes, rabbits, insects, reptiles and livestock. Certain breeds of dogs are not permitted. Prohibited dogs include, but are not limited to, Pit Bulls, Tosa Inus, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Chow Chows, Shar Peis, Dalmatians and Doberman Pinschers (for the purposes of this section, if the genetic composition of any dog contains any percentage of the foregoing breeds, it is prohibited). Pets with a history of biting are not permitted on the Premises.