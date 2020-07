Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

Avalon Somers in historic Westchester County features brand new, direct entry apartment homes. These 1, 2, and 3 bedroom, pet friendly apartments include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Community amenities includes a state of the art fitness center, 4,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, Wi-Fi in common areas, outdoor play area, and landscaped courtyards with gas grills. Convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at the Jefferson Valley Mall, Avalon Somers is also close to southern Westchester, Interstate 84 and the Metro-North Commuter Railroad.