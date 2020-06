Amenities

Immaculate 2 bedroom apt in a detached high ranch house near VZN Bridge, SIUH, all local and express buses, shopping, schools, and famous S.I. boardwalk. Washer and dryer inclusive. Recently renovated, and painted. Hardwood floors all around. Off street parking behind the house, and plenty of street parking too. Tenant pays own utilities. Income verification and a credit score above 750 required. Security deposit and agcy fee applies. House is for sale too.