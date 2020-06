Amenities

walk in closets gym elevator doorman

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

$3154 studio in Financial District!



This studio home features a large foyer, walk in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light.



DoormanGymElevatorStorage Available



If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!