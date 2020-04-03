All apartments in Staten Island
Staten Island, NY
61 Furness Pl 1
61 Furness Pl 1

61 Furness Place · (718) 916-8349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Furness Place, Staten Island, NY 10314
New Springville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super Deluxe Studio 1 1/2 apt - Property Id: 266845

Super Deluxe Studio, full kitchen, ground floor, private entrance, all utilities included, all new fixtures, new floors, free air conditioning, very safe neighborhood. Free hot water and heat. Criminal background check required. also no past evictions in the past. One months rent and on security deposit. Foreigners welcome. Must have a credit score over 750. Min. one year lease. Rental starts in June. 1, 2020. phone 718-916-8349 Ask for Jonathan
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266845
Property Id 266845

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have any available units?
61 Furness Pl 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Staten Island, NY.
What amenities does 61 Furness Pl 1 have?
Some of 61 Furness Pl 1's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Furness Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
61 Furness Pl 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Furness Pl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Staten Island.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 offer parking?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Furness Pl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Furness Pl 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Furness Pl 1 has units with air conditioning.
