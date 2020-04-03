61 Furness Pl 1

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Super Deluxe Studio 1 1/2 apt - Property Id: 266845



Super Deluxe Studio, full kitchen, ground floor, private entrance, all utilities included, all new fixtures, new floors, free air conditioning, very safe neighborhood. Free hot water and heat. Criminal background check required. also no past evictions in the past. One months rent and on security deposit. Foreigners welcome. Must have a credit score over 750. Min. one year lease. Rental starts in June. 1, 2020. phone 718-916-8349 Ask for Jonathan

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266845

Property Id 266845



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5724626)