in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

$4495 studio in East Village!



This is a great, bright 4 room duplex apartment with a private yard. Newly renovated apartment features a washer & dryer, 1.5 marble bathrooms, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and wine cooler. Unit is accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick.



