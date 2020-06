Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler. The back yard is the WOW factor in this home. Put a large deck or even a pool and you will still have a lot of space to work with. If you are looking for an investment property this is perfect for that as well. Centrally located and very close the bridge, and shopping.