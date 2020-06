Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Prime Victory Boulevard Medical location in Sunnyside Staten Island for lease. It's approximately 1,080 SF. It features 9 rooms, 2 baths, 1 parking spot. The tenant will pay 1/3 of property tax of water bill, tenant pays Broker's commission as well. Triple net lease. It's good for doctor's office and non profit organizations. Close to EXIT 13A of I278 near Clove Road, easy access to I278 and the bridge.