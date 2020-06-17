1983 Salisbury Park Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch Double Wall Oven & Dishwasher, Built-In Wine Cooler, Bar & Island. Huge Master Bedroom with New Full Bath on First Floor, New Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hi-Hats, Sliding Door to Backyard, Beautiful Balcony on Second Floor With A Stunning View! Won't Last! NO SHOWINGS BEFORE OPEN HOUSE Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Jitin Ghai at (888)236-6319 or jghai@realtyconnectusa.com