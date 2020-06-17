All apartments in Salisbury
Location

1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY 11590
Salisbury

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch Double Wall Oven & Dishwasher, Built-In Wine Cooler, Bar & Island. Huge Master Bedroom with New Full Bath on First Floor, New Hardwood Floors Throughout, Hi-Hats, Sliding Door to Backyard, Beautiful Balcony on Second Floor With A Stunning View! Won't Last! NO SHOWINGS BEFORE OPEN HOUSE Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Jitin Ghai at (888)236-6319 or jghai@realtyconnectusa.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have any available units?
1983 Salisbury Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salisbury, NY.
What amenities does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have?
Some of 1983 Salisbury Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Salisbury Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Salisbury Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Salisbury Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Salisbury Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Salisbury Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
