Last updated July 15 2020
285 Apartments for rent in Bellmore, NY
1912 Bellmore
1912 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
Large and bright 1st floor apartment. EIK, Washer & Dryer in unit. Private entrance. Central Air. Off street parking in driveway. Ceiling fans. Use of basement for storage.
South Bellmore
2674 Lee Place
2674 Lee Place, Bellmore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
fully updated waterfront contemporary with direct deep water docking-was 3 bedroom made into two-great neighborhood, move right in! Premier location, near everything!
South Bellmore
2444 Seebode Court
2444 Seebode Court, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2230 sqft
Large colonial On cul de sac! Large living room and dining room with OSE to a patio and backyard, Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, family room, 4 large bedrooms (Ensuite MBR w/walk-n-closet), High
Results within 1 mile of Bellmore
Wantagh
1871 Jones Ave
1871 Jones Avenue, Wantagh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Washer/dryer will be installed
Merrick
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.
North Bellmore
2369 Lincoln St
2369 Lincoln Street, North Bellmore, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape On A Nice Residential Block. It Includes A Huge Updated Eik, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Full Basement. It Includes Electric. Small Behave Dod/ Cat Accepted. New Carpets Installed.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmore
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Uniondale
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,600
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.
Point Lookout
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
East Meadow
611 Bellmore Avenue
611 Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
finished basement. bath 3 bedroom ranch. whole house
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Levittown
46 Squirrel Lane
46 Squirrel Lane, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpeting and paint, one car detached garage in rear, use of driveway and yard. Landlord takes care of landscaping tenant responsible for watering and snow removal.
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Levittown
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.
Hicksville
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Friendly Road in Hicksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bellmore area include LIU Brooklyn, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Adelphi University, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Kingsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellmore from include Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, New Rochelle, and Glen Cove.
