in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858



***1 Month Broker Fee***

AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL



Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage. This is a MUST SEE!!!



Large living room and great size bedrooms! There are only a few of this type of townhouse so close to town.



Literally a 1 minute walk to the Rye train station and to town.



This is for AUG 1 move in



Listed by:



Jared Wiener

Berkshire Hathaway HS

2 Elm Place

Rye, NY 10580

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289858

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5816531)