Rye, NY
45 New St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

45 New St

45 New Street · (917) 673-7745
Location

45 New Street, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4500 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858

***1 Month Broker Fee***
AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL

Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage. This is a MUST SEE!!!

Large living room and great size bedrooms! There are only a few of this type of townhouse so close to town.

Literally a 1 minute walk to the Rye train station and to town.

This is for AUG 1 move in

Listed by:

Jared Wiener
Berkshire Hathaway HS
2 Elm Place
Rye, NY 10580
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289858
Property Id 289858

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5816531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 New St have any available units?
45 New St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 New St have?
Some of 45 New St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 New St currently offering any rent specials?
45 New St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 New St pet-friendly?
No, 45 New St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 45 New St offer parking?
Yes, 45 New St does offer parking.
Does 45 New St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 New St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 New St have a pool?
No, 45 New St does not have a pool.
Does 45 New St have accessible units?
No, 45 New St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 New St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 New St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 New St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 New St has units with air conditioning.
