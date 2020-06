Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym

Oversized one bedroom apartment at Virginia Co-op now available for leasing! Perfectly located right at the border of Forest Hills and Rego Park. This completely renovated apartment offers all the perks. Take advantage of the 67th Avenue subway station less than a block away, 24hr CVS pharmacy within steps of the building, supermarkets, Fitness, storage room, handicap access, live in super and a pet friendly building. Truly a gem!