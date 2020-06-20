95-34 72 Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Let the Sun shine in this inviting 2 Bedroom First Floor in a Private House. Quiet residential Block in the thriving area of Forest Hills South of Metro. Dine, Shop, Walk, Commute. Enter through the front Foyer that Welcomes you Home into your cozy Living/Dining space. Retire to the front bedroom boasting a wall of windows, or into the serene Master Bedroom situated privately on the side. Dine together in your updated Kitchen by the Cottage Style window with a clear view of the stars. Pets!