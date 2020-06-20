All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 95-34 72 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
95-34 72 Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

95-34 72 Avenue

95-34 72nd Avenue · (917) 731-7827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

95-34 72nd Avenue, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Let the Sun shine in this inviting 2 Bedroom First Floor in a Private House. Quiet residential Block in the thriving area of Forest Hills South of Metro. Dine, Shop, Walk, Commute. Enter through the front Foyer that Welcomes you Home into your cozy Living/Dining space. Retire to the front bedroom boasting a wall of windows, or into the serene Master Bedroom situated privately on the side. Dine together in your updated Kitchen by the Cottage Style window with a clear view of the stars. Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-34 72 Avenue have any available units?
95-34 72 Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-34 72 Avenue have?
Some of 95-34 72 Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-34 72 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
95-34 72 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-34 72 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-34 72 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue offer parking?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue have a pool?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-34 72 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-34 72 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95-34 72 Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity